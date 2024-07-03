Nate Lashley betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.