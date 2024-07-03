PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Lashley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232165-69-68-69-13
    6/30/2022MC72-68-2
    7/11/20192667-71-65-69-12

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 2.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.152.
    • On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 26.11% of the time (30th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.4291.5
    Greens in Regulation %5366.81%50.35%
    Putts Per Round8028.8828.4
    Par Breakers3026.11%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8515.00%10.42%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 377 points, Lashley currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.102-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.152-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2830.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2702.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6041.305

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032

