Nate Lashley betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Lashley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lashley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|7/11/2019
|26
|67-71-65-69
|-12
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 2.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.152.
- On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 26.11% of the time (30th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.4
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|66.81%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|15.00%
|10.42%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 377 points, Lashley currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.152
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.283
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.270
|2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.604
|1.305
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the .
