Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Thorbjornsen has entered the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 14-under and finishing 17th.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.708 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|318.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 17th with a score of 14-under (seven shots back of the winner).
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.474
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the .
