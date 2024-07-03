Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Michael Kim of the United States looks on from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Kim carded a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 John Deere Classic looking for better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kim has entered the John Deere Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|7/12/2018
|1
|63-64-64-66
|-27
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Michael Kim has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 64th on TOUR with a mark of 0.206.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 27.56% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.00%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.56%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.56%
|12.15%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Kim, who has 304 points, currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.388
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.206
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.047
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.157
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.022
|2.445
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.