Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634), which ranked 11th in the field.