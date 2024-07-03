McClure Meissner betting profile: John Deere Classic
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McClure Meissner struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Meissner is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner is averaging -0.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 2.655 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (79th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner owns a 0.179 average that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.14%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.53%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|16.01%
|14.24%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times (50%).
- Currently, Meissner has 265 points, ranking him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215), which ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.086
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.179
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.284
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.074
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.474
|2.655
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the .
