Max Greyserman betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.048 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 3.112. In that event, he finished 40th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.277, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.