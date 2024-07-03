Max Greyserman betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Greyserman ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for an improved score.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Greyserman is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Greyserman has an average finish of 31st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 2.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Greyserman is averaging 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 111th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.091, while he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.57%.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 25.80% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.7
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.57%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.64
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.80%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.28%
|19.10%
Greyserman's best finishes
- While Greyserman hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 339 points, Greyserman currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.048 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 3.112. In that event, he finished 40th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.277, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.033
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.091
|-1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.043
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.375
|2.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.208
|0.738
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.