Maverick McNealy betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Maverick McNealy of the United Statesplays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- McNealy's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- McNealy last played at the John Deere Classic in 2022, finishing eighth with a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
McNealy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|8
|70-63-68-68
|-15
|7/8/2021
|18
|71-64-65-71
|-13
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 1.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 5.426 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.424, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 45th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 109th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.080, while he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 28th on TOUR this season, and his 27.93 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 25.86% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|65.66%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.86%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.74%
|13.06%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- With 636 points, McNealy currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.424
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.080
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.379
|1.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.388
|1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.111
|5.426
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.