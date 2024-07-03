Maverick McNealy betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.

McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.