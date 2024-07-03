Matthew NeSmith betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- NeSmith's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
NeSmith's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|50
|69-69-70-69
|-7
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.324.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages 30.00 putts per round (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|66.93%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.50%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.14%
|14.29%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, NeSmith has compiled 112 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.488, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.058
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.324
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.170
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.256
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.807
|-0.952
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.