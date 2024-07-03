Matthew NeSmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.488, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.