Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kuchar has entered the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 67th.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kuchar's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236769-69-73-72-1

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 2.612 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.338 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 167th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.657, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 58.53%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163286.2287.4
    Greens in Regulation %17158.53%59.88%
    Putts Per Round1728.2628.9
    Par Breakers17019.38%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11816.02%16.67%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
    • Kuchar, who has 167 points, currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 1.258 mark, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.338-1.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.6570.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1980.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5232.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.2741.153

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

