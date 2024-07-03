Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 1.258 mark, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.