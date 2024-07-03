Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kuchar has entered the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 67th.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kuchar's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 2.612 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.338 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 167th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.657, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 58.53%.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|286.2
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|58.53%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.38%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|16.02%
|16.67%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
- Kuchar, who has 167 points, currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 1.258 mark, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.338
|-1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.657
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.198
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.523
|2.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.274
|1.153
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.