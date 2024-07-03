Martin Trainer betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.

He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.