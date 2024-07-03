PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Trainer has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Trainer last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Trainer's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-72+2
    6/30/20226367-70-75-70-2
    7/8/2021MC70-74+2
    7/11/2019MC77-66+1

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
    • He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Trainer is averaging -4.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.4299.3
    Greens in Regulation %-62.39%60.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.0428.9
    Par Breakers-20.94%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.81%16.20%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has played 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.302

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.