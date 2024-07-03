PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Laird at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Laird's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Laird last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Laird's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    6/30/20223069-68-70-67-10
    7/8/20212868-68-69-68-11
    7/11/20193765-69-70-70-10

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.079 in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.115. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.12%.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156288.9291.9
    Greens in Regulation %3068.12%64.68%
    Putts Per Round10629.0529.1
    Par Breakers11423.15%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.36%12.30%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
    • Laird, who has 171 points, currently sits 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.422-1.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.115-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4011.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2130.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0780.079

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

