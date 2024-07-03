Martin Laird betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Martin Laird enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Laird's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Laird last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Laird's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|28
|68-68-69-68
|-11
|7/11/2019
|37
|65-69-70-70
|-10
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has an average finishing position of 43rd in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.079 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.115. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.12%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|288.9
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.12%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.36%
|12.30%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
- Laird, who has 171 points, currently sits 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607. He finished ninth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.422
|-1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.115
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.401
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.213
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.078
|0.079
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.