Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.501 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.