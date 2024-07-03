PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 52nd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Hubbard has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In 2023, Hubbard finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023667-66-67-68-16
    6/30/20221367-67-68-69-13
    7/8/20214168-68-71-68-9

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.568 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.246.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0297.2
    Greens in Regulation %7765.87%62.50%
    Putts Per Round4728.5928.7
    Par Breakers5625.13%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.37%15.00%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 18 times (100%).
    • Hubbard, who has 684 points, currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.501 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0160.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2460.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.046-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2421.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5181.568

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the .

