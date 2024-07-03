PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Luke List of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Luke List hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for List at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • List's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    List's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/2021466-63-71-68-16

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five events, List has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • List has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Luke List has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.138. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 24.04% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59301.8312.3
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%65.87%
    Putts Per Round14129.4329.8
    Par Breakers8924.04%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.85%14.68%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, List has 601 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
    • List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0730.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.138-1.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.371-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0870.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.248-1.340

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

