Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.

List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.