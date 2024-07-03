Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Luke List of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Luke List hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- List's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
List's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|4
|66-63-71-68
|-16
List's recent performances
- In his last five events, List has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- List has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Luke List has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.138. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, List's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 24.04% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|301.8
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.43
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.04%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.85%
|14.68%
List's best finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, List has 601 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
- List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.073
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.138
|-1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.371
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.087
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.248
|-1.340
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.