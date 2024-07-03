Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that event).