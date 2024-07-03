Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
After he finished sixth in this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Glover has entered the John Deere Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 16-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Glover's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|6/30/2022
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|7/8/2021
|1
|68-63-70-64
|-19
|7/11/2019
|10
|67-64-69-69
|-15
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover is averaging -0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.0 yards) ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.505. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.91%.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|65.91%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.19%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.31%
|16.67%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- With 559 points, Glover currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.007
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.505
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.198
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.443
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.267
|-1.328
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the .
