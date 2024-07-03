PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    After he finished sixth in this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Glover at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Glover has entered the John Deere Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Glover's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023669-65-66-68-16
    6/30/2022MC74-66-2
    7/8/2021168-63-70-64-19
    7/11/20191067-64-69-69-15

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover is averaging -0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.0 yards) ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.505. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.91%.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %7665.91%63.54%
    Putts Per Round9128.9229.0
    Par Breakers15221.19%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.31%16.67%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
    • With 559 points, Glover currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.007-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5050.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.198-1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.443-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.267-1.328

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-300
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the .

