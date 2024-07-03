PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    After he finished 43rd in this tournament in 2022, Lee Hodges has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Hodges finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2022).
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20224368-71-68-69-8

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 0.767 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.335 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.7289.8
    Greens in Regulation %12864.22%66.36%
    Putts Per Round7028.7829.0
    Par Breakers15421.09%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.07%13.58%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Hodges, who has 586 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 19th in the field at 2.054. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.216-1.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3352.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.2560.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0320.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1042.243

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.