Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
After he finished 43rd in this tournament in 2022, Lee Hodges has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Hodges finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2022).
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|43
|68-71-68-69
|-8
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 0.767 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.335 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.7
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.22%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.09%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.07%
|13.58%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has participated in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Hodges, who has 586 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 19th in the field at 2.054. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.216
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.335
|2.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.256
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.032
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.104
|2.243
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.