Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.510 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 19th in the field at 2.054. In that event, he finished 12th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.