Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He placed 51st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Griffin has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- Griffin last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|7/12/2018
|60
|66-72-69-70
|-7
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Griffin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -1.956 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.117, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.61%.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16. He has broken par 24.71% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.4
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.61%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|30.16
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.71%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.54%
|14.68%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 61 points, Griffin currently ranks 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that event.
- Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 51st in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.154
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.117
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|-1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.340
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.446
|-1.956
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.