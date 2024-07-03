Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.