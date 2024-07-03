PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Kyle Westmoreland of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Kyle Westmoreland starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Westmoreland at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Westmoreland has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Westmoreland's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-73+3

    Westmoreland's recent performances

    • Westmoreland has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Westmoreland has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Westmoreland has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Westmoreland .

    Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15313.5317.8
    Greens in Regulation %11766.46%70.49%
    Putts Per Round18629.8528.5
    Par Breakers11121.59%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance19217.37%16.32%

    Westmoreland's best finishes

    • Westmoreland played 31 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Westmoreland's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 37th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Westmoreland compiled 95 points last season, which placed him 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-0.897-

    Westmoreland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-73+3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-70-65-75-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-69-72-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC80-71+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-69-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-66-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

