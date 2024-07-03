Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: John Deere Classic
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Kyle Westmoreland of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Kyle Westmoreland starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Westmoreland has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Westmoreland's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Westmoreland has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Westmoreland has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Westmoreland has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.46%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|186
|29.85
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|192
|17.37%
|16.32%
Westmoreland's best finishes
- Westmoreland played 31 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Westmoreland's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 37th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Westmoreland compiled 95 points last season, which placed him 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-0.897
|-
Westmoreland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-70-65-75
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-69-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the .
