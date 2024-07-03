Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: John Deere Classic

Westmoreland has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Westmoreland has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Westmoreland has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.