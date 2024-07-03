Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.993 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.176). That ranked 22nd in the field.