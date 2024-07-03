Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu placed sixth in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Yu has entered the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished sixth, posting a score of 16-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Yu's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu is averaging -1.721 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.734 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu has a 0.497 mark (15th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 30.31, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.3
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.36%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|30.31
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.53%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.31%
|12.04%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Yu has 423 points, placing him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.993 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.176). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.734
|2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.497
|2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.402
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.570
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.259
|2.795
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.