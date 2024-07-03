Kevin Tway betting profile: John Deere Classic

Tway has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting.