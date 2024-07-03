Kevin Tway betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Kevin Tway of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Tway hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Tway's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Tway missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
John Deere Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/8/2021
|23
|66-69-73-64
|-12
|7/11/2019
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|7/12/2018
|50
|69-69-71-66
|-9
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tway is averaging 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.45%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.02%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.10%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.292
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the .
