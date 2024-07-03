Kevin Streelman betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.557 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).