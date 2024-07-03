Kevin Streelman betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2023, Kevin Streelman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Streelman has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Streelman finished 51st (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Streelman's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|6/30/2022
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|7/12/2018
|7
|66-71-66-65
|-16
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 50th.
- Streelman has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Streelman is averaging -1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 76th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.132, while he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.92%.
- On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 23.87% of the time (96th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|65.92%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|96
|23.87%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|16.52%
|15.43%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- With 81 points, Streelman currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.557 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.132
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.000
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.385
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.355
|-1.205
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.