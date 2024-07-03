PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: John Deere Classic

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner shot 9-under and finished 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Kisner finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2017).
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -3.527 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.2284.6
    Greens in Regulation %-59.81%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.2330.3
    Par Breakers-18.52%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.26%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut three times.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.527

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

