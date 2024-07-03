Kevin Kisner betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner shot 9-under and finished 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kisner finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2017).
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kisner has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -3.527 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.2
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.81%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.52%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.26%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut three times.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.527
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the .
