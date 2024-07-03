Kevin Kisner betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.

Kisner has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.