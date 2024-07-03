Kevin Dougherty betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 John Deere Classic .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Dougherty's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -1.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -0.735 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.923 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks fourth, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty owns a -0.218 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.8
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.74
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.86%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.69%
|12.96%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Dougherty sits 181st in the FedExCup standings with 63 points.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.454 mark ranked third in the field.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.656.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.923
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.218
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.592
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.128
|-1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.015
|-0.735
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the .
