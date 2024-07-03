Kevin Dougherty betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dougherty is averaging -1.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.