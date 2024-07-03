Kevin Chappell betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Kevin Chappell of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Chappell has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Chappell's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+5
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chappell finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Chappell hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 30th.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging -1.656 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.610 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.46%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.31
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.15%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.88%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the .
