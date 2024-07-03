Kelly Kraft betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kraft is averaging 0.310 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.