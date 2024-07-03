Kelly Kraft betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kelly Kraft of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kelly Kraft enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, seeking better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kraft's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Kraft's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Kraft's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|6/30/2022
|24
|70-63-68-72
|-11
|7/11/2019
|66
|70-67-71-72
|-4
|7/12/2018
|63
|66-71-71-70
|-6
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft is averaging 0.310 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 1.084 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.8
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.43%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.75%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.49%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.084
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
