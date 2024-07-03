PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell shot 9-under and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Mitchell has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • Mitchell finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234268-67-73-67-9
    7/8/2021MC68-72-2
    7/12/2018767-68-66-67-16

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 3.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks seventh on TOUR, posting an average of 0.643, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 29.30% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12309.9315.4
    Greens in Regulation %869.93%67.01%
    Putts Per Round15129.5329.2
    Par Breakers229.30%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance5314.05%12.85%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Mitchell has collected 490 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7682.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6431.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0990.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.386-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9273.373

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

