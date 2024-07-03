Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell shot 9-under and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Mitchell has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Mitchell finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Mitchell's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|7/12/2018
|7
|67-68-66-67
|-16
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 3.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks seventh on TOUR, posting an average of 0.643, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 29.30% of the time (second on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|309.9
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|69.93%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.30%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.05%
|12.85%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Mitchell has collected 490 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.768
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.643
|1.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.386
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.927
|3.373
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the .
