Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.