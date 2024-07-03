K.H. Lee betting profile: John Deere Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over the last two times Lee has entered the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lee's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.693 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.257, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.2
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.50%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.25%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.65%
|13.89%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- Currently, Lee ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.041
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.257
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.161
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.096
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.041
|-0.693
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the .
