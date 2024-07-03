K.H. Lee betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished ninth in that event).