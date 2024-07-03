PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lee at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over the last two times Lee has entered the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Lee's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-70-1
    7/11/2019MC71-71E

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.693 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.257, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.2299.3
    Greens in Regulation %14862.50%61.90%
    Putts Per Round5428.6329.8
    Par Breakers5225.25%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.65%13.89%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
    • Currently, Lee ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.041-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.257-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1610.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0960.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.041-0.693

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the .

