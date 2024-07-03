Justin Suh betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Justin Suh of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Justin Suh looks to show better in the 2024 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Suh missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2019.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Suh's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Suh finished 50th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished 5-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -1.502 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146, which ranks 123rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 84th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.716, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.5
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.89%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.18
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.27%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.86%
|17.13%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Suh sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings with 61 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.390.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.146
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.716
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.590
|-1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.681
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.772
|-1.502
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.