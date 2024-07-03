PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Justin Suh of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Justin Suh looks to show better in the 2024 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Suh at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Suh missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2019.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Suh's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/2019MC70-73+1

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh finished 50th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished 5-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -1.502 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146, which ranks 123rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 84th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.716, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.5299.7
    Greens in Regulation %13463.89%66.20%
    Putts Per Round12429.1829.7
    Par Breakers8224.27%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16618.86%17.13%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Suh sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings with 61 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.390.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.146-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.716-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.590-1.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6811.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.772-1.502

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

