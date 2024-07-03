Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 38th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.

Justin Lower has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.