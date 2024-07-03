PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Lower at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Lower finished 51st (with a score of 7-under) in his only appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Lower's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20225170-67-67-73-7

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.336. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %3467.88%64.29%
    Putts Per Round9628.9829.9
    Par Breakers6524.85%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.05%15.48%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • With 412 points, Lower currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 2.135.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.239-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3360.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.086-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2070.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.218-0.237

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

