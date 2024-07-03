Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Lower finished 51st (with a score of 7-under) in his only appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lower's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|51
|70-67-67-73
|-7
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- Justin Lower has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.336. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|67.88%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.98
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.85%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.05%
|15.48%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- With 412 points, Lower currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 2.135.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.239
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.336
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.086
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.207
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.218
|-0.237
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.