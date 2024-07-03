Josh Teater betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Josh Teater of the United States prepares to putt on the third green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Josh Teater looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 John Deere Classic .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Teater's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Teater missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2021.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Teater's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
|7/11/2019
|67
|70-69-70-72
|-3
Teater's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Josh Teater has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -3.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -4.124 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.2
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.48%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.68
|32.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.84%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.65%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 14.3%.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.124
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.