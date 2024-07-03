PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Josh Teater betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Josh Teater of the United States prepares to putt on the third green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 John Deere Classic .

    Latest odds for Teater at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Teater's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Teater missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2021.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/2021MC74-68E
    7/11/20196770-69-70-72-3

    Teater's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -3.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -4.124 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.2292.6
    Greens in Regulation %-64.48%73.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.6832.5
    Par Breakers-19.84%15.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.65%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 14.3%.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.124

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

