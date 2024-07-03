Josh Teater betting profile: John Deere Classic

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Josh Teater has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Teater has an average of -3.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.