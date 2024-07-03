PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Bramlett has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC74-68E
    6/30/2022MC72-71+1
    7/8/2021MC75-70+3

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bramlett is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 17th, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a -0.001 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.2308.7
    Greens in Regulation %4367.48%69.10%
    Putts Per Round14529.4630.3
    Par Breakers12522.80%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.77%14.24%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Bramlett, who has 164 points, currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2621.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0010.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1710.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.105-1.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3270.903

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

