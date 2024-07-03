Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.

Bramlett is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.