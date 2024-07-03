Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Bramlett has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Bramlett's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 17th, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a -0.001 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.2
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.48%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.80%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.77%
|14.24%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Bramlett, who has 164 points, currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.262
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.105
|-1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.327
|0.903
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the .
