48M AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jorge Campillo struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is seeking better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging -1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Campillo is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.169 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Campillo's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 23.39% of the time (109th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %8265.79%70.49%
    Putts Per Round5928.6829.6
    Par Breakers10923.39%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.35%14.24%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Although Campillo has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • As of now, Campillo has collected 184 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.598 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.081-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1691.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4621.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.224-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3261.359

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-1382
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6269-69-72-72+24
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

