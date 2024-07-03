Jorge Campillo betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jorge Campillo struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is seeking better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging -1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campillo is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.169 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 23.39% of the time (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|65.79%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.39%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.35%
|14.24%
Campillo's best finishes
- Although Campillo has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- As of now, Campillo has collected 184 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.598 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.081
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.462
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.326
|1.359
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.