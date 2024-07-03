Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Joel Dahmen of the United States reacts to his shot on the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Dahmen has an average finish of second, and an average score of 19-under.
- Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|7/12/2018
|2
|64-71-65-65
|-19
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 1.601 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.311 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.454.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|291.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|69.66%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.62
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.76%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.21%
|10.83%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 70.6%.
- Dahmen, who has 306 points, currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.002, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 59th.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.311
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.454
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.164
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.546
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.056
|1.601
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.