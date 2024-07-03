Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.002, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 59th.