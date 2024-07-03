PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 6-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Highsmith is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Highsmith finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Highsmith finished 57th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Highsmith has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Highsmith has an average of -0.628 in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.228.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5314.5
    Greens in Regulation %9965.28%70.37%
    Putts Per Round12629.2230.1
    Par Breakers4125.62%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11916.05%14.81%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 146 points, Highsmith currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.966. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.599.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.3081.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2280.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.200-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.524-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.860-0.628

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the .

