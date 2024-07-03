Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 6-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Highsmith is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, Highsmith finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Highsmith finished 57th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Highsmith has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Highsmith has an average of -0.628 in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.228.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.22
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.62%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.05%
|14.81%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
- With 146 points, Highsmith currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.966. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.599.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.308
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.228
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.200
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.524
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.860
|-0.628
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.