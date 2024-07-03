Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Highsmith finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Highsmith finished 57th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.

Highsmith has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.