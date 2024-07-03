Jimmy Stanger betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.

Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.