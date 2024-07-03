Jimmy Stanger betting profile: John Deere Classic
In his last competition, Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better result July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Stanger's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Stanger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Stanger finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -3.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stanger is averaging -4.957 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 166th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.547, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
- On the greens, Stanger has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.3
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.01%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.94%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|15.20%
|13.89%
Stanger's best finishes
- Stanger has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Stanger, who has 213 points, currently ranks 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.
- Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.532
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.547
|-1.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.150
|-1.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.355
|-3.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.519
|-4.957
Stanger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the .
