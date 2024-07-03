Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished 11th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a 14-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Vegas has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2021, Vegas finished 11th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Vegas' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|11
|67-66-67-70
|-14
|7/11/2019
|37
|67-62-76-69
|-10
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 25th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of 2.543 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.619 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas has a 0.373 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.7
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.57%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.14%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.87%
|11.46%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Vegas sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 137 points.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.440. He finished 27th in that event.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.290 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 21st in the field at 1.981. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.130, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 21st in the field (he finished 27th in that event).
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.619
|3.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.373
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.277
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.652
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.062
|2.543
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the .
