Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Jason Day hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In the past five years, this is Day's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day has an average of 2.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.378.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65301.3300.8
    Greens in Regulation %14662.68%59.26%
    Putts Per Round627.8527.9
    Par Breakers5924.95%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.31%16.98%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Day has compiled 1173 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.101-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.378-1.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1860.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5922.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5001.416

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the .

