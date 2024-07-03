Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).