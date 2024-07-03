Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Jason Day hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Day's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Day has an average of 2.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.378.
- On the greens, Day's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|301.3
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|62.68%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.85
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|59
|24.95%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.31%
|16.98%
Day's best finishes
- Day has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Day has compiled 1173 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.101
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.378
|-1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.186
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.592
|2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.500
|1.416
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.