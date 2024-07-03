James Hahn betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 68th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

James Hahn has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.