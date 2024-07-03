James Hahn betting profile: John Deere Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
James Hahn looks for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he placed 35th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, Hahn has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
- Hahn finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Hahn's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|6/30/2022
|67
|68-70-75-71
|E
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 68th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- James Hahn has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.43%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.69%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.83%
|17.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.471
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the .
