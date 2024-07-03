PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

James Hahn betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    James Hahn looks for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he placed 35th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, Hahn has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Hahn finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Hahn's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233570-68-66-70-10
    6/30/20226768-70-75-71E

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 68th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • James Hahn has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.7293.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.43%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.1
    Par Breakers-24.69%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.83%17.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.471

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

