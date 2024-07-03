Jake Knapp betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp will appear July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he placed 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Knapp is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -2.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.277 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.9
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.03
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.43%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.11%
|20.63%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
- With 942 points, Knapp currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.041
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.277
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.184
|-1.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.032
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.084
|-2.487
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
