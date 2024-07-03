Jake Knapp betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.