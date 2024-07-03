PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: John Deere Classic

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp will appear July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he placed 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Knapp is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Knapp's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -2.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.277 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20308.9313.9
    Greens in Regulation %9965.28%61.90%
    Putts Per Round10229.0329.2
    Par Breakers10723.43%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance12016.11%20.63%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
    • With 942 points, Knapp currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0410.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.277-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.184-1.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.032-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.084-2.487

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

