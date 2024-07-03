PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, J.T. Poston finished the weekend at 4-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Poston at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Poston has entered the John Deere Classic six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Poston finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Poston's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023668-67-65-68-16
    6/30/2022162-65-67-69-21
    7/8/2021MC74-67-1
    7/11/2019MC71-71E
    7/12/20186569-70-68-73-4

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.103 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152289.5291.4
    Greens in Regulation %11364.78%61.42%
    Putts Per Round4328.5629.0
    Par Breakers7524.58%16.36%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.84%13.58%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 1165 points, Poston currently ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.
    • Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.297, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.030-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1030.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.184-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2141.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2660.532

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

