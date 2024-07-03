J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.

Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.297, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.