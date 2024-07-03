J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, J.T. Poston finished the weekend at 4-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking a better finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Poston has entered the John Deere Classic six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Poston finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Poston's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|6/30/2022
|1
|62-65-67-69
|-21
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/12/2018
|65
|69-70-68-73
|-4
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
- Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.103 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|289.5
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.78%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.56
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.58%
|16.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.84%
|13.58%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 1165 points, Poston currently ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.
- Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.297, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.030
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.103
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.184
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.214
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.266
|0.532
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.