47M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2021, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, Spaun has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Spaun's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/20216467-71-69-74-3

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 1.390 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.187.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46. He has broken par 21.27% of the time (150th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.1297.0
    Greens in Regulation %4766.94%71.83%
    Putts Per Round14529.4630.0
    Par Breakers15021.27%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.18%10.71%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 121 points, Spaun currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 6.206 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.662 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.188-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1870.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0790.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.2160.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2961.390

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

