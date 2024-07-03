J.J. Spaun betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2021, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, Spaun has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|64
|67-71-69-74
|-3
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 1.390 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.187.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46. He has broken par 21.27% of the time (150th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.1
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|66.94%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.27%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.18%
|10.71%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times.
- With 121 points, Spaun currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 6.206 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.662 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.188
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.187
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.079
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.216
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.296
|1.390
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the .
