J.J. Spaun betting profile: John Deere Classic

Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.