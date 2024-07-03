Henrik Norlander betting profile: John Deere Classic

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 51-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.

Norlander is averaging 0.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.