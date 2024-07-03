Henrik Norlander betting profile: John Deere Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Norlander has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Norlander missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|7/8/2021
|28
|67-69-69-68
|-11
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 51-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander is averaging 0.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.1
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.52%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.62
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.86%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.82%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
