Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292 (he finished 72nd in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.