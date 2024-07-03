Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 14-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -2.331 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.380 mark (153rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Springer's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 79th. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.0
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.74%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.86
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.23%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.82%
|13.89%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Springer has 189 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292 (he finished 72nd in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.265
|1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-1.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.095
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.101
|-1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.110
|-2.331
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the .
