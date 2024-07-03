PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 14-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Springer at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -2.331 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.380 mark (153rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Springer's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 79th. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19309.0314.5
    Greens in Regulation %8465.74%69.05%
    Putts Per Round7928.8630.8
    Par Breakers2626.23%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.82%13.89%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Springer has 189 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292 (he finished 72nd in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2651.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.380-1.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.095-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.101-1.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.110-2.331

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

