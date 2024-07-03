Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.955. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 61st.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.