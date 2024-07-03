PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley will appear in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Buckley has entered the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Buckley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20223069-66-72-67-10

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Buckley has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.431, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 21.19% of the time (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%69.75%
    Putts Per Round11629.1229.5
    Par Breakers15221.19%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance14917.05%12.96%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • While Buckley hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 149 points, Buckley currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.955. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 61st.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1101.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.431-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1020.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0030.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4261.546

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.