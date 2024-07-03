Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley will appear in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Buckley has entered the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Buckley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-66-72-67
|-10
Buckley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Buckley has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.431, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 21.19% of the time (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.12
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.19%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|17.05%
|12.96%
Buckley's best finishes
- While Buckley hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 149 points, Buckley currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.955. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 61st.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.110
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.431
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.102
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.003
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.426
|1.546
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the .
