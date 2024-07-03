Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Higgs has one win and two top-five finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -23 those three times he's made the cut.

Harry Higgs has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -2.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.