Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs finished 57th in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Higgs has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 57th.
- Higgs finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Higgs' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Higgs' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Higgs has one win and two top-five finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -23 those three times he's made the cut.
- Harry Higgs has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -2.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of -4.833 in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.6
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.68%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|75
|22.55%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|8.68%
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs last season played 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Higgs put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 7-under and finished 43rd (16 shots back of the winner).
- With 274 points last season, Higgs ranked 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.487
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|192
|-0.844
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.218
|-2.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-1.226
|-4.833
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the .
