Harry Hall betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Hall's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hall has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.245 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 26.56% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.0
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.56%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.56%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.56%
|12.50%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
- With 128 points, Hall currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.315 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.157 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 28th in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.222
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.013
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.270
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.009
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.026
|0.245
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.