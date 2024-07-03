PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Hall betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In the past five years, this is Hall's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hall has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.245 in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 26.56% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.0301.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.56%67.36%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.8
    Par Breakers2326.56%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.56%12.50%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
    • With 128 points, Hall currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.315 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.157 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 28th in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.222-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.013-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2700.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0090.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0260.245

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the .

