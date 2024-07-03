Harry Hall betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hall has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hall has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.