Harrison Endycott betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he takes the course July 4-7, Harrison Endycott will try to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 66th at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Endycott has played the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 66th, posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Endycott's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
Endycott's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Endycott has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -3.735 Strokes Gained: Total.
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.93%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.52%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's best finishes
- Endycott has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.735
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.