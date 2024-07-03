Harrison Endycott betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.

Endycott has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.