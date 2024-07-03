PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 4-7, Harrison Endycott will try to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 66th at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Endycott has played the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 66th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Endycott's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236668-69-70-73-4

    Endycott's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -3.735 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.5287.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.93%58.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.2030.5
    Par Breakers-23.52%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's best finishes

    • Endycott has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.735

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-66-71-70-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.