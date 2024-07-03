Greyson Sigg betting profile: John Deere Classic
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg looks for a higher finish in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he took 13th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, Sigg has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Sigg finished 13th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|6/30/2022
|16
|70-66-67-69
|-12
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.246 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.503, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.90 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.7
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.87%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.90
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.07%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.66%
|15.87%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Sigg has accumulated 254 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.395, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.075
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.503
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.098
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.546
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.020
|0.246
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the .
