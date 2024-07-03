Greyson Sigg betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.395, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.