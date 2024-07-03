PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Higgo finished 21st (with a score of 13-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232165-66-71-69-13

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Higgo has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -0.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -3.221 in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29306.9300.8
    Greens in Regulation %10864.94%63.43%
    Putts Per Round9328.9329.6
    Par Breakers4025.68%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.80%13.89%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
    • Currently, Higgo has 183 points, ranking him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.235-1.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.350-0.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.123-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.178-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.531-3.221

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

