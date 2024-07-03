Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Higgo finished 21st (with a score of 13-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Higgo's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Higgo has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -0.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -3.221 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|306.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.94%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.68%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.80%
|13.89%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
- Currently, Higgo has 183 points, ranking him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.235
|-1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.123
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.178
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.531
|-3.221
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.