Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Higgo has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Higgo is averaging -0.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.