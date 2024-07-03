Erik Barnes betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.