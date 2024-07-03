Erik Barnes betting profile: John Deere Classic
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -6.821 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes has a -0.237 mark (132nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|301.1
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.13%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.14
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.65%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.35%
|18.52%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Barnes has 248 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660), which ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.802
|-3.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.237
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.026
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.339
|-2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.352
|-6.821
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the .
