Erik Barnes betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -6.821 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes has a -0.237 mark (132nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Barnes' -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67301.1297.0
    Greens in Regulation %13064.13%63.89%
    Putts Per Round11829.1430.5
    Par Breakers10323.65%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.35%18.52%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Barnes has 248 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660), which ranked second in the field.
    • Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.802-3.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.237-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0260.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.339-2.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.352-6.821

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

