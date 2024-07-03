Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.943 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).