45M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He placed 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Cole's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Cole's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234269-67-68-71-9
    7/8/2021MC69-74+1

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a -0.003 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.12 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.3301.3
    Greens in Regulation %16660.70%60.76%
    Putts Per Round1328.1228.5
    Par Breakers8424.13%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.67%15.97%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 60.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Cole has collected 751 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.943 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.316-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.003-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0710.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1650.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.082-0.206

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

