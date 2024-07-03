Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He placed 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Cole's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Cole's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Eric Cole has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a -0.003 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.12 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|60.70%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.13%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.67%
|15.97%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 60.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Cole has collected 751 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.943 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.316
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.003
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.071
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.165
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.082
|-0.206
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.