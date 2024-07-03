PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Wu concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Wu at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Wu's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Wu's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    6/30/20224369-70-71-66-8

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 2.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 2.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 this season, which ranks 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 28th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.387, while he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.09%.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139291.8296.6
    Greens in Regulation %6666.09%68.75%
    Putts Per Round6528.7328.4
    Par Breakers3825.81%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.05%11.11%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
    • Currently, Wu has 292 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432.
    • Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.817, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.351-1.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3871.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1530.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2292.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4182.796

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

