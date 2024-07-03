Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

Wu has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.

Dylan Wu has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging 2.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.